BRIEF-United Technologies Prices Offering Of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes

May 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRICES OFFERING OF EURO-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES - PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020