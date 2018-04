BRIEF-United Technologies Reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.77

April 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, RAISES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.77

* Q1 SALES $15.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $14.64 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

* RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.07, REVENUE VIEW $63.77 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN QUARTER, COMMERCIAL AFTERMARKET SALES WERE UP 18 PERCENT AT PRATT & WHITNEY AND UP 16 PERCENT AT UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS

* QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

* QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

* QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS DOWN 6 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR, REFLECTING ABSENCE OF A ONE-TIME GAIN BOOKED IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: