BRIEF-United Therapeutics Announces Additional Results From Freedom-Ev Study Showing Hemodynamic And Risk Status Reduction Benefits Of Orenitram Treatment In Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

April 23 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM FREEDOM-EV STUDY SHOWING THE HEMODYNAMIC AND RISK STATUS REDUCTION BENEFITS OF ORENITRAM TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - ORENITRAM DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN HEMODYNAMIC PARAMETERS AND RISK STATUS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - TREATMENT WITH ORENITRAM RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN HEMODYNAMIC PARAMETERS AT WEEK 24