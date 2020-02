Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $311 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $357.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96

* REMUNITY SYSTEM CLEARED BY FDA FOR PHARMACY-FILLED USE; LAUNCH EXPECTED BY JULY 2020

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.65 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.29 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: