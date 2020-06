June 5 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS- FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST LIQUIDIA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENTS RELATING TO CO’ PRODUCT TYVASO, WHICH EXPIRE IN DEC 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: