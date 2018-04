April 27 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MILLION WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MILLION IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS - SEC FILING

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT'S FY 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $15.4 MILLION WHICH INCLUDED $12.6 MILLION IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS Source text: [bit.ly/2I3J07P] Further company coverage: