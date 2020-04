April 13 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - CHAIRMAN AND CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $45.6 MILLION VERSUS $16 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - CHAIRMAN AND CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $40 MILLION IN STOCK OPTIONS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - 2019 CEO PAY RATIO WAS 232:1 Source: bit.ly/2V8hNZQ Further company coverage: