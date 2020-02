BRIEF-United Therapeutics Says INCREASE Study Of Tyvaso Meets Primary And All Secondary Endpoints

Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INCREASE STUDY OF TYVASO® MEETS PRIMARY AND ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - FIRST PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE A BENEFIT IN PH-ILD

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - TYVASO INCREASED SIX-MINUTE WALK DISTANCE BY 21 METERS VERSUS PLACEBO AFTER 16 WEEKS OF TREATMENT

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - INCREASE STUDY WAS WELL TOLERATED AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TYVASO STUDIES