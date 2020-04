BRIEF-United Therapeutics Says New Prescriptions From Treprostinil-Based Products Fell In April

April 29 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.72 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $356.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $344.3 MILLION

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - AS OF MARCH 31, NEW PATIENT STARTS FROM TREPROSTINIL-BASED PRODUCTS WERE NOT IMPACTED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - HAVE OBSERVED A DECLINE IN NEW PRESCRIPTIONS FROM OUR TREPROSTINIL-BASED PRODUCTS DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL 2020

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - NO LONGER ABLE TO PREDICT WHETHER 2020 NET REVENUES WILL GROW VERSUS 2019

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - HAVE SUFFICIENT INVENTORY OF FINISHED TREPROSTINIL-BASED PRODUCTS TO SUPPLY THE MARKET FOR 2 YEARS AT CURRENT LEVELS OF DEMAND

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - HAVE ABOUT 14 MONTHS’ INVENTORY OF OUR UNITUXIN DRUG SUPPLY

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - TO DATE, HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY INTERRUPTION OF SUPPLY OF DRUG PRODUCTS & DEVICES NEEDED TO SUPPORT ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - THUS FAR IN APRIL 2020, OBSERVED SEVERAL COVID-19 RELATED IMPACTS ON U.S. DEMAND FOR TREPROSTINIL-BASED THERAPIES

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO LAUNCH REMUNITY PUMP FOR REMODULIN IN JULY 2020; RECOGNIZE LAUNCH COULD BE DELAYED/LIMITED DUE TO CONSTRAINTS DUE TO PANDEMIC

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - HAVE ENOUGH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST 2-YRS REGARDLESS OF CO'S FUTURE REVENUE