BRIEF-United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd

April 30 (Reuters) - SteadyMed Ltd :

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO ACQUIRE STEADYMED LTD.

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS-TRANSACTION, INCLUDING $75 MILLION IN CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION, IS VALUED AT $216 MILLION

* STEADYMED LTD - UNITED THERAPEUTICS WILL ACQUIRE STEADYMED FOR $4.46 PER SHARE IN CASH AT CLOSING

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS-WILL ALSO PAY AN ADDITIONAL $2.63 PER SHARE IN CASH UPON A MILESTONE RELATED TO COMMERCIALIZATION OF TREVYENT

* STEADYMED LTD - STEADYMED SHAREHOLDERS OWNING ABOUT 43.3 PERCENT OF STEADYMED ORDINARY SHARES ENTERED AGREEMENT TO VOTE THEIR SHARES IN FAVOR OF DEAL