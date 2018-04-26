FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:26 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-United Urban Investment to issue 17th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - United Urban Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 1 million yen, maturity date on Nov. 22, 2023

* Coupon rate remains to be decided later

* Subscription period from May 10 to May 21 and payment date on May 22

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tLdCBH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

