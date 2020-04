BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group Accelerates Nearly $2 Bln In Payments And Support To Health Care Providers To Help With COVID-19 Financial Challenges

April 7 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP ACCELERATES NEARLY $2 BILLION IN PAYMENTS AND SUPPORT TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS TO HELP WITH COVID-19 FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

* UNITEDHEALTH - FINANCIAL SUPPORT INCLUDES PROVISION FOR UP TO $125 MILLION IN SMALL BUSINESS LOANS TO CLINICAL OPERATORS WITH WHOM OPTUMHEALTH IS PARTNERED

* UNITEDHEALTH - MOVE TO ACCELERATE CLAIM PAYMENTS APPLIES TO UNITEDHEALTHCARE'S FULLY INSURED COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE ADVANTAGE & MEDICAID BUSINESSES