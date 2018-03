BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

March 13 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - ‍ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018​

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - ‍ WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC​