BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group Inc - First Quarter Net Earnings Of $2.87 Per Share

April 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

* FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.89, REVENUE VIEW $54.86 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.54, REVENUE VIEW $224.88 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* UNITEDHEALTH - REVENUE EFFECT FROM RETURN OF HEALTH INSURANCE TAX IN Q1 WAS PRIMARY DRIVER OF DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO