March 9 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP REINFORCES ACTIONS TAKEN TO PROVIDE MEMBERS AND PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 SUPPORT AND RESOURCES

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAS WAIVED ALL DIAGNOSTIC TEST COST-SHARING FOR INSURED MEMBERS

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC - OPTUM'S EMOTIONAL-SUPPORT HELP LINE IS FREE OF CHARGE TO HELP ANYONE DEALING WITH STRESS AND ANXIETY