April 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - DURING ANDREW WITTY’S ABSENCE, DAVID S. WICHMANN, CEO OF CO, WILL OVERSEE OPTUM

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - WITTY WILL BE ON UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE COMMENCING ON APRIL 20 UNTIL DECEMBER 31

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - BOARD AUTHORIZED A PAYMENT BY CO TO ANDREW WITTY IN AMOUNT OF $550,000 ON APRIL 16 Source text: (bit.ly/2wSyD5C) Further company coverage: