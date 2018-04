BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group Says Executive Chairman Hemsley's 2017 Total Compensation Was $18.5 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN STEPHEN J. HEMSLEY’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS CEO DAVID WICHMANN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.4 MILLION

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS CFO JOHN F. REX’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.9 MILLION VERSUS $7.2 MILLION IN 2016

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF OPTUM, LARRY RENFRO'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.2 MILLION VERSUS $12.3 MILLION IN FY 2016