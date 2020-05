May 15 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP AND MICROSOFT COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH PROTECTWELL™ PROTOCOL AND APP TO SUPPORT RETURN-TO-WORKPLACE PLANNING AND COVID-19 SYMPTOM SCREENING

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - PROTECTWELL INCORPORATES CDC GUIDELINES, LATEST CLINICAL RESEARCH TO LIMIT SPREAD OF COVID-19 BY SCREENING EMPLOYEES FOR SYMPTOMS

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP - PROTECTWELL WILL BE OFFERED FREE OF CHARGE TO EMPLOYERS IN UNITED STATES