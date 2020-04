BRIEF-Unitedhealth Says As Markets Become More Normal, Will Return To Previous Cash Management And Leverage Positions

April 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS IT HAS BEEN TRACKING INFECTIOUS DISEASE PATTERNS TO IDENTIFY SUPPLY AND DEMAND INEQUITIES

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS THAT IT HAS SEEN A REDUCTION IN ELECTIVE CARE WITH AN IMPACT ON UNITEDHEALTHCARE BENEFITS AND OPTUM CARE DELIVERY

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS TRADITIONAL PROCEDURAL WORK HAS BEEN POSTPONED AT SCA AMBULATORY CENTERS

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS 2020 OUTLOOK IS “THE MOST REASONABLE BASELINE POSTURE IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES”

* UNITEDHEALTH HAS CARED FOR MORE THAN 10,000 COVID-19 PATIENTS TO DATE AND IS OPERATING MORE THAN 400 TESTING SITES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD FOR THOSE NEEDING COVERAGE FOR HEALTH BENEFITS

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS ELECTIVE CARE TRENDS DID NOT BEGIN TO BE MEANINGFULLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 INCIDENCE RATES UNTIL LATE IN MARCH

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS QUARTERLY PATTERN FOR EARNINGS WILL LIKELY VARY FROM HISTORICAL PATTERNS

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS ENVIRONMENT TODAY SUGGESTS LOWEST MEDICAL CARE RATIO IN SECOND QUARTER AND ELEVATED RATE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS AS MARKETS BECOME MORE NORMAL, WILL RETURN TO PREVIOUS CASH MANAGEMENT AND LEVERAGE POSITIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)