April 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS EXPECT TO SEE INCREASES IN MEDICAID AND INDIVIDUAL PRODUCTS TO OFFSET SOME LOSSES EXPERIENCED IN COMMERCIAL GROUP BUSINESS -CONF CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS VERY DIFFICULT TO PROJECT WHEN DEFERRED CARE WILL RETURN GIVEN “ALL THE UNCERTAINTIES OUT THERE” - CONF CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS ITS AMBULATORY SURGICAL CARE CENTERS WILL BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO RESPOND TO PENT-UP DEMAND - CONF CALL Further company coverage: