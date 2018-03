March 27(Reuters) - Unitel High Technology Corp

* Says it plans to issue unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth up to T$200 million, with term of 3 years and par value of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says it plans to issue up to 10 million shares via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h9r1ov; goo.gl/KfNjpv

