BRIEF-Uniti FY EBITDA Up At 6.4 Million Euros, Confidence In Long-Term Model

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE UP 36.6% TO EUR 70.7 MLN (VS. EUR 51.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2018)

* FY EBITDA UP 50% TO EUR 6.4 MLN (9.0% MARGIN) VS. EUR 4.3 MLN IN 2018 (8.3% MARGIN)

* BACKLOG AT A HISTORIC LEVEL OF EUR 750 MLN

* CONFIDENCE IN THE LONG-TERM STRENGTH OF THE MODEL

* WILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH A POSTPONEMENT OF CERTAIN BULK SALES OF PROJECTS TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHICH WILL BE MECHANICALLY POSTPONED TO 2021 OR EVEN 2022

* STOPPED CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE YEAR’S PERFORMANCE DUE TO THE DELAY IN REVENUE RECOGNITION

