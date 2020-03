BRIEF-Uniti Group Confirms Unit 1300 Australia Entered Into A Court Enforceable Undertaking With ACCC

March 27 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Ltd:

* UNITI GROUP LTD- CONFIRMS UNIT 1300 AUSTRALIA ENTERED INTO A COURT ENFORCEABLE UNDERTAKING WITH AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER AND COMPETITION COMMISSION

* UNITI GROUP LTD- COMPLYING WITH UNDERTAKING IS NOT ANTICIPATED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT EARNINGS OF 1300 BUSINESS OR UWL MORE BROADLY

* UNITI GROUP-UNDERTAKING FOR CERTAIN CUSTOMER CONTRACTS (ONLY THOSE APPLICABLE TO SMALL BUSINESS CONSUMERS) IN PERIOD BEFORE UWL BUYING 1300 AUSTRALIA