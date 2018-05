May 7 (Reuters) - Unitil Corp:

* UNITIL-ON MAY 2,NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ISSUED FINAL ORDER IN DOCKET NO. DG 17-070, DISTRIBUTION BASE RATE CASE FILED ON JUNE 5,2017

* UNITIL SAYS ORDER APPROVES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN NEW HAMPSHIRE DIVISION OF NORTHERN UTILITIES INC,NHPUC STAFF & OFFICE OF CONSUMER ADVOCATE Source text: (bit.ly/2rqQHO7) Further company coverage: