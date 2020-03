March 27 (Reuters) - Unity Bancorp Inc:

* UNITY BANCORP - BELIEVES IT WILL LIKELY INCUR HIGHER PROVISIONS FOR LOAN LOSSES AND SLOWER LOAN DEMAND, PORTFOLIO GROWTH, EFFECTING AT LEAST Q1 & Q2

* UNITY BANCORP - DOES NOT EXPECT ITS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST Q1 & Q2 WILL TRACK WITH CO'S HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE