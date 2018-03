March 21 (Reuters) - Unity Bank Plc:

* SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BILLION IN UNITY‍​

* IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION

* CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC