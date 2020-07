July 6 (Reuters) - UNITY Biotechnology Inc:

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - BOB GOELTZ, CFO, WILL LEAVE CO AT END OF JULY 2020 TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, LYNNE SULLIVAN, FORMER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF BIOGEN WILL BECOME CO'S INTERIM CFO