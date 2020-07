July 1 (Reuters) - UNITY Biotechnology Inc:

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - ON JUNE 29, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LICENSE AGREEMENT BY & BETWEEN CO, ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP CORP.

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - STATUS OF UBX1967 AND UBX1325 TO BE SWITCHED SUCH THAT UBX1325 WILL BECOME LICENSED COMPOUND

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - STATUS OF UBX1967 AND UBX1325 WILL BE SWITCHED SUCH THAT UBX1967 WILL BECOME BACK-UP COMPOUND