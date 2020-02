Feb 25 (Reuters) - UNITY Biotechnology Inc:

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - PHASE 2 STUDY OF UBX0101 IN PATIENTS WITH OSTEOARTHRITIS HAS COMPLETED ENROLLMENT

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - TOPLINE 12- AND 24-WEEK RESULTS FOR PHASE 2 STUDY OF UBX0101 NOW EXPECTED IN H2 2020

* UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY - FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY INITIATION FOR OPHTHALMOLOGY PROGRAM EXPECTED IN 2H 2020