Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

UNIVAR INC - ‍EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHEMOURS COMPANY FOR HYDROCHLORIC ACID PRODUCED AT CHEMOURS' PARKERSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, PLANT​