Feb 15 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR AND DOW EXPAND RELATIONSHIP TO INCLUDE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF UCON™ FLUIDS AND LUBRICANTS

* UNIVAR - WILL EXPAND RELATIONSHIP WITH DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY TO INCLUDE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR UCON FLUIDS AND LUBRICANTS IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: