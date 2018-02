Feb 1 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS SELECTED DAVID JUKES AS COMPANY‘S PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2018​

* STEPHEN NEWLIN, COMPANY‘S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO, WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF UNIVAR‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* UNIVAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO EXPECTS TO APPOINT JUKES TO BOARD AT TIME OF HIS PROMOTION