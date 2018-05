May 10 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UNIVAR - FOR FY 18 REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER LOW DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND IS INCREASING ITS OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $1.65- $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: