BRIEF-Univar reports Q2 EPS $0.22

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales for usa segment decreased 1.8 percent to $1.2 billion

* Now expects adjusted EBITDA for full year to grow high single digits versus last year

* For Q3 of 2017, company also expects adjusted EBITDA to grow high single digits from last year's $145.9 million

* Qtrly net sales $2,247 million versus $2,262.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: