March 5 (Reuters) - Universal Coal PLC:

* RESPONSE TO TERRACOM ANNOUNCEMENT

* UNSOLICITED BID CANNOT PROCEED UNTIL INTERIM STOP ORDER IS REMOVED BY ASIC

* IT IS UNCLEAR FROM TERRACOM ANNOUNCEMENT WHICH PARTICULAR ASPECTS OF OFFER DOCUMENT AND / OR UNSOLICITED BID ARE OF CONCERN TO ASIC

* IT IS UNCLEAR ON WHAT BASIS ASIC MAY BE MINDED TO REMOVE INTERIM STOP ORDER

* UNTIL THE INFORMATION REGARDING INTERIM STOP ORDER IS AVAILABLE, STATUS OF UNSOLICITED BID IS UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: