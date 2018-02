Feb 6 (Reuters) - Universal Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS NINE-MONTH RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q3 REVENUE $653.6 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE VOLUMES FOR Q4 FISCAL 2018 WILL BE LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* CONTINUE TO BELIEVE TOTAL LAMINA VOLUMES FOR FISCAL 2018 WILL BE MODESTLY LOWER THAN VOLUMES IN FISCAL 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: