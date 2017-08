Aug 3 (Reuters) - Universal Corp

* Universal Corporation reports improved first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $284.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Universal Corp - expect increased volumes in Brazil to continue to positively affect earnings throughout this fiscal year

* Universal Corp - forecasting worldwide Burley tobacco production levels for fiscal year 2018 of about 510 million kilos