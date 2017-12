Dec 13 (Reuters) - Universal Display Corp:

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP - ANNOUNCED AN OLED EVALUATION AGREEMENT WITH ROYOLE CORPORATION

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP - DETAILS AND FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY - WILL SUPPLY ITS PROPRIETARY UNIVERSALPHOLED PHOSPHORESCENT OLED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY FOR ROYOLE‘S DISPLAY APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: