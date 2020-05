BRIEF-Universal Electronics Files ITC Complaint Against Roku And Its Partners, TCL, Hisense And Funai

May 19 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS FILES ITC COMPLAINT AGAINST ROKU AND ITS PARTNERS, TCL, HISENSE AND FUNAI

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - UEI ASKS ITC TO ISSUE AN EXCLUSION ORDER TO BAR IMPORTATION OF INFRINGING PARTIES’ PRODUCTS

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - UEI EXPECTS ITC INVESTIGATION TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2020 AND THAT CASE WILL BE TRIED IN Q1 OF 2021

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - ALSO FILED CONCURRENT SUITS IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA AGAINST THESE SAME INFRINGING PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: