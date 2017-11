Nov 2 (Reuters) - Universal Electronics Inc

* Universal Electronics Inc - ‍on October 27, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Universal Electronics Inc - ‍under second amended credit agreement, existing revolving credit line was increased from $125.0 million to $170.0 million​ Source text - (bit.ly/2AaMoZY)