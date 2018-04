BRIEF-Universal Electronics's Unit To Sell Ownership Interest In Gemstar Technology China

April 23 (Reuters) - Universal Electronics Inc:

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS - IN EXCHANGE FOR SALE OF 100% OF CAPITAL OF STOCK OF GEMSTAR CHINA, GMHM WILL PAY UNIT RMB$338.9 MILLION IN CASH