Feb 20 (Reuters) - Universal Entertainment Corp

* Says its unit Tiger Resort Asia Limited signs financing contracts to take out loans of 33 billion yen from Baraja Investors Ltd and Mangkon Road Limited on Feb. 20, with a term of one year, and interest rate of 5 percent

* Proceeds will be used for construction fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vZxrWe

