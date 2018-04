April 18 (Reuters) - Universal Forest Products Inc:

* UFPI POSTS RECORD FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS AND SALES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RECENTLY COMPLETED DEALS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT $50 MILLION

* RECENTLY COMPLETED DEALS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT $50 MILLION

* QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MILLION VERSUS $846.1 MILLION