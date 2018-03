BRIEF-Universal Health Realty Income Trust Entered Credit Agreement Providing Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility Of $300 Million

March 29 (Reuters) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust :

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST - ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MILLION

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST - ‍NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022​

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2GHdHkI) Further company coverage: