June 9 (Reuters) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust :

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST - ON JUNE 8, ENTERED INTO AN ATM EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST - MAY OFFER AND SELL BORROWED SHARES, HAVING AGGREGATE GROSS SALES PRICE NOT TO EXCEED $100 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2YfcmbD) Further company coverage: