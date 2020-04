April 27 (Reuters) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust :

* REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP FFO PER SHARE $0.82

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.82

* SAYS COVID-19 DID NOT HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS DURING Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: