March 1 (Reuters) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust :

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.77 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29 INCLUDING ITEMS