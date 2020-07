BRIEF-Universal Health Services Announces Final Settlement Resolving The Government's Investigation Of Our Behavioral Health Care Facilities

July 10 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc:

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL SETTLEMENT RESOLVING THE GOVERNMENT’S INVESTIGATION OF OUR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE FACILITIES

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES - AS A CONDITION OF SETTLEMENT, HAS ENTERED INTO CORPORATE INTEGRITY AGREEMENT WITH OIG-HHS

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENTS, CO MADE PAYMENTS OF ABOUT $117.3 MILLION