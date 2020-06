BRIEF-Universal Health Services Approves Reductions To Base Salaries Of Executive Officers

June 4 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc:

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES - ON JUNE 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVED REDUCTIONS TO BASE SALARIES OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, IN RESPONSE TO COVID19 PANDEMIC

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES - CEO ALAN MILLER’S BASE SALARY WILL BE REDUCED BY 100% FOR TWO-MONTH PERIOD FROM JUNE 1, THROUGH JULY 31

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES-BASE SALARIES FOR MARC MILLER,STEVE FILTON,MARVIN PEMBER, MATTHEW PETERSON WILL BE REDUCED BY 20% FOR 3-MONTH PERIOD FROM JUNE 1

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES-IN ADDITION, BASE SALARIES OF ALL NON-EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, WILL BE REDUCED BY VARIOUS PERCENTAGES RANGING FROM 20% TO 5% Source text: (bit.ly/2AADDNC) Further company coverage: