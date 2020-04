BRIEF-Universal Health Services Posts Q1 Revenue Of $2.83 Bln Versus Refinitiv IBES Estimate Of $2.92 Bln

April 27 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc:

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO COVID-19

* Q1 REVENUE $2.83 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.92 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SUSPENDED OUR STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

* WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED OPERATING RESULTS FORECAST AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020